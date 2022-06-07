Priyanka Chopra poses with Anne Hathaway, Blackpink's Lisa in viral selfie

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra proved herself to be a global icon when she took the internet by surprise after uploading a photo with Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway and Lisa, a member of the South Korean girl group Blackpink, on her Instagram on the morning of Tuesday, June 7 (local time).

The mirror selfie, uploaded by the Fashion actress, has gone viral on the photo and video sharing platform. "And then there was us.. girls just wanna have fun! (red heart emoji)", is how Priyanka captioned her post. The three ladies are the global brand ambassadors of the Italian fashion and luxury brand Bulgari.



Priyanka, Anne, and Lisa came together at the Bulgari’s Eden The Garden of Wonders press event in Paris, France where high jewellery collection from the brand will be unveiled. The three also appear in the new Bulgari brand campaign called 'Unexpected Wonders', along with the Spider-Man: No Way Home actress Zendaya.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be making her return to Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, a road trip-based film along the lines of his first directorial Dil Chahta Hai and his sister Zoya Akhtar's blockbuster hit Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif will be the leading ladies along with Priyanka in the film.



On the other hand, Anne Hathaway, most famously known for portraying Selina Kyle / Catwoman in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises, will be seen next in James Gray's Armageddon Time along with Anthony Hopkins and Jeremy Strong. The film premiered at the recently held Cannes International Film Festival 2022.

Talking about Lisa aka Lalisa Manobal, she is one of the members of the K-pop girl band Blackpink along with Jisoo aka Kim Ji-soo, Jennie aka Jennie Kim, and Rose aka Roseanne Park.