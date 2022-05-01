Priyanka Chopra’s photos leave Nick Jonas impressed, singer asks ‘why are you so hot?’

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra uploaded many photos of herself golfing with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, on Sunday. Priyanka shared the photographs on Instagram while on a recent trip to Arizona with Nick.

Priyanka is seen posing on the golf course in the first snap. The actor was dressed in a printed black and white cropped shirt, white skirt, and white sneakers. She also wore a pair of glasses and a pair of earrings. Nick Jonas is seen on a golf cart in the second photo, with Daren Kagasoff and Christo Ganter standing next to him.

Cavanaugh James also posed for a selfie with Priyanka. The star also shared a photo of herself in a golf cart, looking sun-kissed. The location was geotagged as Scottsdale National Golf Club in Arizona by Priyanka.

Reacting to the post, Nick wrote, "Why are you so hot?!

Priyanka Chopra often offers her admirers a peek into her life. She recently uploaded a photo from The Theatre at Ace Hotel DTLA in Los Angeles, where she was watching comedian-actor Vir Das perform.

She had captioned the post, "What a day! With Awesome friends watching an awesome friend do what he does best! @virdas you are so brave and so inspiring to me! Not to mention had me in tears laughing!! Thx for having us! #2abclub. Also, love having u in La @pearlthusi come back soon! @cavanaughjames r u finally moving too? Love u too @divya_jyoti."

In the meantime, Priyanka is working on a number of projects, including Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, Amazon's Citadel, Anthony Mackie's Ending Things, and Jim Strouse's It's All Coming Back to Me. She'll also work with Amazon Studios to develop a film about Ma Anand Sheela, the late godman Osho Rajneesh's former aide.