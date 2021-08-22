Priyanka Chopra pens emotional tribute to mourn 'Fiza' director Pradeep Guha's demise, calls the loss 'personal'

Pradeep Guha, the Managing Director of 9X Media and producer of Hrithik Roshan and Karisma Kapoor starrer movie ‘Fiza’, passed away on Saturday (August 21) morning after battling cancer. The media icon’s demise left the industry in shock who took to their social media handles to mourn his demise, including actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka shared a series of throwback pictures and penned a heartfelt long tribute for the late filmmaker. ‘The Sky Is Pink’ actor wrote, "You were always my forever champion. Your random calls of encouragement, your zest for life and your ambition was something I have always admired so much. This loss is so personal. I will miss your voice and strength so much”

Priyanka further acknowledged that she saw him as a mentor and was one of her strongest supporters, “I've had very few constants in my life and outside my parents, you were one that I truly saw as my mentor. You saw something in me I never knew I had. You never shied away from reminding me on how I could be better. You always lead with charge.”

Before the release of Priyanka’s memoir, Guha had also done an interview with her at that time. Sharing a snippet from it, the actor wrote, "This video above, is part of an interview he did around the release of my memoir, in which he features prominently. As always, his words were an encouragement and an affirmation, something I knew I could always count on”.

“I've learned so much from you PG. With such a heavy heart I say a final goodbye to a huge constant in my adult life. I'll miss the laughter, the gossiping, the stories, the encouragement. Will keep striving to make you proud.Picture abhi baaki hai. Gone too soon. My love and condolences to Papia, @guhasanket and everyone whose life he touched. Love you and rest in peace PG," Priyanka concluded.

Reacting to the post, actress Neha Dhupia commented, “Priyanka this is just heartbreaking I cannot believe this,” while actress Dia Mirza dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Guha, who was also the former President of The Times of India Group, was put on ventilator on Friday after his condition deteriorated. He was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Ambani Hospital after he was diagnosed with advanced-stage liver cancer a few weeks ago. He is survived by his wife Papia and son Sanket.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has been shooting in London for her upcoming show ‘Citdel', which is a spy-thriller directed by The Russo Brothers. It stars Priyanka and ‘Game of Thrones’ fame actor Richard Madden in lead roles.

She recently launched an Indian restaurant called Sona in New York and also released her memoir titled ‘Unfinished' earlier this year. Priyanka will next be seen in ‘Text For You’ which also features Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles. Apart from that, she will also be seen in ‘Matrix 4’ and the recently announced Bollywood film ‘Jee Le Zaraa', which will mark actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar’s return as a director.