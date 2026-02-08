Priyanka Chopra pens emotional tribute for her 'Coach Sir' Sunil Thapa: 'You kept me together when I had lost my dad'

Remembering her Mary Kom co-star Sunil Thapa, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "You loved me and helped me through many tough days without even realizing. Your warm hugs and your laugh will always be part of my memories."

Priyanka Chopra extended her condolences to the family of her co-star Sunil Thapa who passed away on February 7 at the age of 68 years. Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka remembered her time with him during the shoot of the 2014 sports biopic Mary Kom. Thapa played the role of Priyanka's coach in the movie. The actress also paid a heartfelt tribute to the late actor by calling Thapa her emotional support at the time when she lost her father.

She wrote, "You will always be my Coach Sir. You kept me together when I had just lost my dad. You loved me and helped me through many tough days without even realizing. Your warm hugs and your laugh will always be part of my memories. Gone too young but never forgotten. Thank you for your kindness at a time that I was broken. Rest in peace Sunil Thapa. My condolences and prayers are with the family and loved ones." Chopra's father Ashok Chopra died in June 2013 after a long battle with cancer at the age of 62.

Thapa was a towering personality in Nepali cinema, having worked in more than 300 films over several decades. He is widely known for his iconic role as Ratey Kaila in the Nepali film Chino, a character that established him as one of the most sought-after antagonists in the industry. Since then, he starred in numerous movies, particularly as one of the most feared villains in Nepali cinema.

Thapa made his Bollywood debut with the 1981 romantic drama Ek Duuje Ke Liye and went on to work in several Hindi, Tamil, and Bhojpuri productions. Before entering films, he began his career as a model in Mumbai in the mid-1970s and was also actively involved in sports, playing professional football for clubs in Bombay. The late actor was also seen in the third season of Manoj Bajpayee-starrer web series The Family Man, where he played the role of a respected Nagaland leader David Khuzou.

READ | Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh-starrer becomes most watched film on Netflix globally; ranks top in Pakistan despite ban