Priyanka Chopra opts out of ‘Jee Le Zaara’ due to mommy duties? Find out

Bollywood-Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently announced the arrival of her baby through surrogacy on Instagram. After this, a few media reports saying that the actress wants to spend time with her daughter circulated, therefore, she has decided to quit Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ which also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

The media reports also suggested that Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani are ‘looking for other options in order to replace Priyanka.’ After these reports went viral, a source clarifies, “The rumours about Priyanka Chopra opting out of the film are completely baseless and untrue.”

Earlier, Priyanka took to Instagram and posted a picture with Alia and Katrina, with the caption, “Let’s rewind, to me musing about wanting to do another Hindi movie ASAP, on an unusually rainy night in Mumbai in Nov 2019. But it had to be the right one - different, cool, never been done before… I thought. The idea grew into a movie helmed by an all-female cast. There are not enough Hindi movies that are female multi-starrers. This led to an impulsive phone call… to my 2 real friends about this idea that involved 3 on-screen girlfriends. A celebration of friendship we called it!! Katrina, Alia, and I enthusiastically met in February 2020 (as seen in this picture), just before the world shut down, to discuss who we could trust to bring this vision to life for us and our choice was unanimous… Farhan and Ritesh, Zoya and Reema.”

“We had all worked with @excelmovies and @tigerbabyfilms individually so this seemed perfect. It just so happened that Farhan was working on a female road trip movie at the same time! Talk about all the stars aligning!! And here we are today… #JeeLeZaraa… it only took 3 years to align all our schedules but we stuck together and got it done! This one is to sisterhood… to friendship and to breaking the mould!! Can’t wait to get on the road with Aloo and Katty. My heart’s smiling,” it concluded.