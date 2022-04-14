Priyanka Chopra opens up on being a mom for FIRST time, says 'won't impose my desires, fears onto my child'

Ever since Priyanka Chopra welcome her first child, a baby girl born via surrogacy, with her husband Nick Jonas, the international icon has been silent about embracing parenthood. However, in a recent interaction with YouTuber Lilly Singh about the latter's new book, Priyanka opened up about the kind of a parent she wants to be for her daughter.

Lilly Singh is all set to launch her new book titled 'Be a Triangle: How I Went from Being Lost to Getting My Life ...' Before the launch of her new book, Lilly got into a conversation with her friend and global icon Priyanka Chopra and during the interaction, the 'Baywatch' star talked about being a new parent.

"As a new parent right now, I keep thinking about that I will never be imposing my desires, fears, my upbringing onto my child. I have always believed that children come through you not from you. There is no belief like this is my child and I will shape everything. They come through you to find and build their own life. Recognising that really helped me, my parents were very non-judgemental in a certain way," Priyanka said.

Earlier, Madhu Chopra (Priyanka's mom), who is yet to meet her grandchild, had expressed her happiness on being a grandmom. At an event, addressing the media Madhu Chopra had said, "Nani bane toh bahut bahut khushi hui mujhe (I was so happy to become a grandmother). I am only smiling all the time. I'm very happy."

Days ago, Priyanka took to Instagram and recalled how her "Nani" (maternal grandmother) played a consistent part in her upbringing. "All of 6, celebrating my Nani's (maternal grandmother) birthday. She helped raise me while my mom and dad balanced studying and medical careers. She was a hugely consistent part of my upbringing. I feel so lucky that I had so many strong maternal figures in my life. I'm so grateful for you all," she wrote. Alongside the heartfelt note, the 'Mary Kom' star dropped a few images with her grandmother. The pictures feature little PeeCee (Priyanka fondly called 'PeeCee' by her fans) celebrating her Nani's birthday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is awaiting the release of her film 'Text For You'. She also recently wrapped the shoot for her Amazon series 'Citadel', a much-anticipated TV series that comes from the Russo Brothers, the directors of MCU movies like 'Avengers: End Game'.