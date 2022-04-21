Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas name their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, know its meaning

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas have named their newborn daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. According to a fresh report, their child was delivered on January 15 at a hospital in San Diego.



According to a TMZ report, the child's name is Malti Marie. Malti was born shortly after 8 p.m., according to the birth certificate, as per the article. Malti is a Sanskrit word that translates to small fragrant flowerm or moonlight. Marie is derived from the Latin stella maris, which means sea star. It also has a biblical name, as it is the French translation of Mary, Jesus' mother.

On January 22, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the news on Instagram. Their posts read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."



Priyanka recently chatted with Lilly Singh about her new book Be a Triangle: How I Went from Being Lost to Getting My Life about being a new parent.



Priyanka had said, "As a new parent right now, I keep thinking about that I will never be imposing my desires, fears, my upbringing on to my child. I have always believed that children come through you not from you. There is no belief like this is my child and I will shape everything. They come through you to find and build their own life. Recognising that really helped me, my parents were very non-judgemental in a certain way."



Meanwhile, Priyanka is waiting for Jim Strouse's film It's All Coming Back to Me to be released. Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinzé Kene, and Celia Imrie also star in the film.