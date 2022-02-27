Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra opens up on becoming 'nani', talks about baby's name

Bollywood-Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra’s mother Dr Madhu Chopra has now revealed that the actress has not finalised her baby’s name. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in January announced that they became parents via a surrogate.

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas took to social media and informed that they became parents to a baby, however, they did not reveal the gender of the child. Meanwhile, a few media reports suggested that the baby is a girl.

Dr. Madhu Chopra on Saturday celebrated 14 years of cosmetic clinic, where she talked about her grandchild to paps. She stated, “Nani bane toh bahut bahut khushi hui mujhe (I was so happy to become a grandmother).” “I am only smiling all the time. I'm very happy,” she added.

On being asked about the name of the child, she said that the name has not been decided. She said, “Abhi nahi rakha hai. Jab pandit naam nikaalege tab hoga. Abhi nahi (We haven't finalised it yet. When the priest gives us the name, then it will happen. Not now.”

When Priyanka Chopra in January, on Instagram, wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Meanwhile, in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, actor and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra have extended a helping hand for children. Priyanka added UNICEF's post in her stories which says, "Children of Ukraine needs peace, desperately, now. She has attached a donation link with the story, and also added UNICEF`s link to her bio in order to inform everyone, how they can help the people of Ukraine in testing times.