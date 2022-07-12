Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' romantic photos spending 'magic hour' in Lake Tahoe give major couple goals

Nick Jonas/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra is certainly enjoying her time in Nevada with her husband Nick Jonas. Priyanka joined Nick over the weekend for his Golf Championship which was held in Nevada's Lake Tahoe. And after seeing the new pictures posted by Nick on Instagram, we're sure the couple spent a good amount of time amidst the scenic beauty of Lake Tahoe.

In the pictures shared by the singer-songwriter on his Instagram, the loved-up couple is seen enjoying the golden hour on a yacht. Priyanka is wearing a pop orange-colored co-ord set layered under a black jacket while Nick opted for a basic black T-shirt and joggers, a puffer jacket, and a cap.

As soon as Nick dropped the photos, their fans took over the comments calling them 'best couple'. One Instagram user wrote, "Beautiful Couple !! May God continue to bless you both with endless love and happiness together", while another commented, "You guys are the best couple ever."

On Saturday, Priyanka was seen cheering for Nick as he played Golf at the American Century Championship which also had singer Justin Timberlake and actor Miles Teller, who starred alongside Tom Cruise in the 2022 blockbuster action drama film Top Gun: Maverick, among the participants.

The couple embraced parenthood earlier this year with the birth of their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. On Friday, Priyanka shared a new picture of her daughter. In the photo, the Fashion actress and her friend were seen posing with their babies on their laps, against a stunning natural backdrop.



READ | Priyanka Chopra shares breathtaking photos from Citadel sets, husband Nick Jonas reacts

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen next in the Amazon Prime Video science fiction drama television series Citadel created by the Russo Brothers of Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War fame, whose most recent film The Gray Man, slated to release on July 22 on Netflix, stars Dhanush along with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.



(With inputs from ANI)