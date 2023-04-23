Search icon
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas reunite with Malti upon return to US, play with her favourite toys in adorable pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share their happiness to reunite with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas after returning from Rome.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 12:09 PM IST

 Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently left fans in awe as they shared glamorous and romantic pictures on Instagram. Now, the couple is back from Rome and looks super excited to reunite with their daughter Malti Marie. The couple shared pictures of spending time with their daughter.

On Saturday, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram and shared an adorable photo of spending quality time with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas after returning to the US. The actress was seen wearing a black crop hoodie along with black sweat pants, while her daughter wore a pink co-ord set. The actress was seen playing with her daughter and having fun with her daughter who is trying to catch the airplane toy from her. and captioned the photo, ‘Reunited’.

b3ac161e-db6f-4329-81c2-a04c18d0b65a

In another pic shared by Priyanka, Nick Jonas was seen twinning with his wife in a black outfit which he paired with a white cap. In the photo, Priyanka can be seen showing a packet of Grissini (a crispy Italian bread) to her daughter Malti while Nick Jonas looks upon them. The actress captioned the photo, “Grissini love”.

d0f5cc61-aeb8-4ebb-ac8f-c3d2bb4768bc

Recently the couple also traveled to India with their daughter for the very first time and they were seen turning heads, giving major couple goals with their glamorous outfits at the inauguration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming American web series Citadel which is directed by David Weil. The actress will be seen sharing the screen with Richard Madden in the spy thriller which is going to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 28. The actress also has a romantic comedy-drama film titled Love Again in the pipeline which is directed by James C. Strouse. In the movie, Priyanka Chopra will be seen romancing Sam Heughan, and the film is scheduled to release on May 12. 

Read Watch: Priyanka Chopra brings daughter Malti to India for first time, poses with her and Nick Jonas at Mumbai airport

 

