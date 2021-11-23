Priyanka Chopra dropped 'Jonas' from her social media handles for THIS reason?

Priyanka Chopra on Monday hit headlines and sent social media into a frenzy after she dropped the surname 'Jonas' from her social media handles. Soon after her surprising move, speculations were rife that the global icon was headed for a divorce from her singer-songwriter husband Nick Jonas. However, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra was quick to respond to the separation rumours. She dismissed all reports stating they were all rubbish.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas too shut down divorce reports with their social media PDA. On Nick's workout video that was shared hours after the media was buzzing with the news of their separation, Priyanka dropped a mushy comment that read, "Damn! I just died in your arms…." This way, the star couple made it clear that everything was fine in their paradise.

However, it's still unclear as to why the international star dropped 'Jonas' from her social media handles.

Now, some media reports suggest that it could be Priyanka Chopra's way to roast husband Nick Jonas as part of the promotion for the latter's Netflix comedy special, The Jonas Brothers Roast, that drops on the OTT platform today. In fact, amid all the hullabaloo about Nick and Priyanka's rumoured separation, the former did not forget to promote the comedy special on his Instagram handle.

For the unversed, Kevin and Joe Jonas are executive producers on the Netflix special alongside brother Nick. It is learnt that the three brothers will take turns to take potshots at each other and there will be segmented by special guests and the Jonas brothers' loved ones. Additionally, Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas too will make an appearance on the special.

Well, this does seem like reason enough for Priyanka to drop the 'Jonas' surname. After all, edgy and out-of-the-box promotions do grab eyeballs and headlines. However, there's no official confirmation as to whether this is the reason for Priyanka's surprising move.

Meanwhile, as the fans keep wondering what Priyanka dropped the surname, it's business as usual for the Bollywood diva who recently shared her first look poster from the upcoming film 'The Matrix Resurrections'. As for her other projects, her lineup includes 'Citadel', 'Text For You' and 'Jee Le Zaraa'.