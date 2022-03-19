Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas celebrate first Holi after welcoming baby - WATCH

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their first Holi after welcoming their first baby together earlier this year.

Priyanka and Nick's Holi party was a lot of fun. On Saturday (local time), Nick Jonas hopped onto his Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of the Chopra-Jonas Holi bash.

In the video, the power couple is seen smeared in colours as they enjoy the festival of colours with their friends. From the video, it seems like the couple made the most of the festival of Holi in the US and the video showed they had several friends joining them at the bash.

In the selfie video recorded by Nick Jonas, he is seen treating himself to some popcorn and festive snacks. Completely covered in Holi colours, Nick seems to be thoroughly enjoying the festival as he captured his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra playing Holi as if no one is watching.

Priyanka is seen in an oversized t-shirt and shorts teamed with some accessories while she is completely coloured in gulal. Nick's friends are seen throwing water balloons at each other while Priyanka is seen walking around, having fun with a water pistol in hand. The couple even shares an intimate moment of kiss that Nick subtly captured on cam. He captioned the video, "Happy Holi!" while the video had the caption "Holi was lit" written on it.

Check out the video of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's crazy Holi bash:



Earlier, Priyanka had taken to her Instagram Stories to share that she was back in Los Angeles, just in time for Holi celebrations. This is the couple's first Holi after they announced the birth of their child via surrogacy in January.

While several media reports claimed that Priyanka and Nick welcome a baby girl, the couple hasn't officially shared any details and neither have they released any photos of their little one.

On the work front, Priyanka has wrapped the shoot of romantic comedy 'Text For You' opposite Sam Hueghan, as well as Amazon's upcoming web series 'Citadel'. She will also be seen opposite Anthony Mackie in the upcoming film 'Ending Things'.

As for her Bollywood film, she has Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the pipeline.