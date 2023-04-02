Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' auto rickshaw date night photos inspire funny comments, netizens say 'meter chalu hai'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have set the internet on fire with their stylish appearances at the airport, and on the pink carpet of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. After impressing the netizens with their sizzling chemistry, the duo gave the Internet users a great laugh.

Priyanka dropped photos of her romantic date night with Nick Jonas on Instagram. In a carousel post, Priyanka is captured posing romantically with Nick. The highlight of these photos is the auto rickshaw that was used in the photoshoot. According to the photoshoot's theme, Priyanka is captured getting down from the auto and posing with Nick and the rickshaw in the background. The outfits the couple is wearing are their look from day two of NMACC's gala event.

Priyanka shared the photo with the caption, "Date night and an (auto-rickshaw) emoji...with my forever guy @nickjonas." She also mentioned her special OOTD and further wrote, "This beautiful outfit was created using a 65 year old vintage Banarasi patola (Brocade)saree with silver threads and a gold electroplating on khadi silk. It is paired with a sequins sheet holographic bustier to reflect the nine colours of ikat weave that the brocade is set in.

Here are the photos

As soon as netizens saw the pictures, they noticed the auto-rickshaw driver and his reaction during the photoshoot. A netizen wrote, "Rickshaw wala uncle be like meter chalu hai charge toh karungaa (Rickshaw uncle would be thinking that the meter is on, I will charge them)." Another netizen wrote, "Ye auto wale uncle ko tag krdete to inke bhi rato rat millions me followers ho jate (If they would have tagged auto-rickshaw driver, he would have gotten millions of followers)." A user wrote, "Auto guy be like "jaldi kar suba panvel nikalna hai" On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in the action thriller series Citadel. The series will premiere on Prime Video on April 28.