Headlines

Pani puri with kadhi! Gujarat street vendor’s bizarre street food combo will leave you shocked

This IIT Bombay topper left high paying job, got Ratan Tata to invest in her Rs 100 crore startup; her net worth is…

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy Wimbledon women's final from royal box: 'Beautiful day out at the tennis'

SBI surprises customers with loan rate hike: Interest rates increase by 5 basis points

Meet IIT alumnus CEO of Rs 5,51,800 crore giant, lesser-known member of elite club with Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Pani puri with kadhi! Gujarat street vendor’s bizarre street food combo will leave you shocked

This IIT Bombay topper left high paying job, got Ratan Tata to invest in her Rs 100 crore startup; her net worth is…

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy Wimbledon women's final from royal box: 'Beautiful day out at the tennis'

AI reimagines South stars as Vikings characters 

Thyroid: 10 remedies for Hyperthyroidism and Hypothyroidism

Food items Hrithik Roshan eats for a muscular body

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

Shehnaaz Gill feels ‘tiny, humble’, flaunts her colourful braids as she enjoys boat ride at Phi Phi Island in Phuket

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

BTS' Jin writes emotional letter for Army and shares update on his military discharge date | BTS |

Taapsee Pannu sets the internet ablaze and Aditi Rao Hydari poses for a picture with rumoured boyfriend, DNA Entertainment Wrap June 04

PM Modi's US visit: All you need to know about state visit & how it is different from official visit

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy Wimbledon women's final from royal box: 'Beautiful day out at the tennis'

The Kapil Sharma Show actor Atul Parchure reveals how 'wrong treatment worsened' his cancer: 'I couldn't even walk'

BB OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve says Manisha Rani 'craves attention from men'; latter breaks down, shouts 'you b***h'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy Wimbledon women's final from royal box: 'Beautiful day out at the tennis'

Emma Watson, Andrew Garfield and Kate Middleton were also spotted at the royal box enjoying the Wimbledon women's final between Marketa Vondrousova and Ons Jabeur. Marketa defeated Ons to win her maiden Grand Slam title.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 07:51 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas watched the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Saturday, July 15. The two looked amazing in their outfits as the actress wore a green and black dress with black pants, and the singer-songwriter wore a dashing beige suit.

The couple watched the women's final match between Marketa Vondrousova, the Czech player, and Ons Jabeur, the Tunisian player. The former created history with her remarkable 6-4, 6-4 victory as she became the first unseeded women's singles player to claim the prestigious Venus Rosewater Dish, the trophy awarded to the women's singles winner at the oldest tennis tournament in the world.

Later in the day, Nick Jonas shared the photos with Priyanka Chopra on his Instagram with the caption, "Beautiful day out at the tennis with my love. Such an honor to sit in the Royal box and watch @marketavondrousova win her first grand slam." Several other pictures and videos shared by their fan clubs have gone viral on social media.

The power couple enjoyed the match from the royal box, where several other celebrities were also spotted. Harry Potter films actress Emma Watson, the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, and The Amazing Spider-Man franchise actor Andrew Garfield also attended the women's final at Wimbledon.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jerry Mimi (@jerryxmimi)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wimbledon (@wimbledon)

Meanwhile, Chopra was last seen in the global spy action thriller Citadel this year. Also starring Richard Madden, the Prime Video show is among the most expensive series ever made with a whopping budget of $300 million, nearly Rs 2500 crore, as per reports. Though the Russo Brothers' show received generally poor reviews from audiences and critics, it has been renewed for another season.

READ | 'I stand with my union and colleagues': Priyanka Chopra extends support to Hollywood actors and writers' strike

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sajid Nadiadwala to make 'biggest action film' Baaghi 4 with Tiger Shroff and A-lister villain: Report

Weather update: Yellow alert for Maharashtra, know IMD forecast for Uttarakhand, UP and other states

The Kapil Sharma Show actor Atul Parchure reveals how 'wrong treatment worsened' his cancer: 'I couldn't even walk'

Are six-pack abs really healthy? Know here

Watch: Pankaj Tripathi recreates former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s iconic UN speech on Main Atal Hoon set

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

Shehnaaz Gill feels ‘tiny, humble’, flaunts her colourful braids as she enjoys boat ride at Phi Phi Island in Phuket

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Mrunal Thakur feels like ‘desi girl’ as she sizzles in lavender saree at Cannes 2023, fans say 'hotness overloaded'

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE