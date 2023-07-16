Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy Wimbledon women's final from royal box: 'Beautiful day out at the tennis'

Emma Watson, Andrew Garfield and Kate Middleton were also spotted at the royal box enjoying the Wimbledon women's final between Marketa Vondrousova and Ons Jabeur. Marketa defeated Ons to win her maiden Grand Slam title.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas watched the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Saturday, July 15. The two looked amazing in their outfits as the actress wore a green and black dress with black pants, and the singer-songwriter wore a dashing beige suit.

The couple watched the women's final match between Marketa Vondrousova, the Czech player, and Ons Jabeur, the Tunisian player. The former created history with her remarkable 6-4, 6-4 victory as she became the first unseeded women's singles player to claim the prestigious Venus Rosewater Dish, the trophy awarded to the women's singles winner at the oldest tennis tournament in the world.

Later in the day, Nick Jonas shared the photos with Priyanka Chopra on his Instagram with the caption, "Beautiful day out at the tennis with my love. Such an honor to sit in the Royal box and watch @marketavondrousova win her first grand slam." Several other pictures and videos shared by their fan clubs have gone viral on social media.

The power couple enjoyed the match from the royal box, where several other celebrities were also spotted. Harry Potter films actress Emma Watson, the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, and The Amazing Spider-Man franchise actor Andrew Garfield also attended the women's final at Wimbledon.

Meanwhile, Chopra was last seen in the global spy action thriller Citadel this year. Also starring Richard Madden, the Prime Video show is among the most expensive series ever made with a whopping budget of $300 million, nearly Rs 2500 crore, as per reports. Though the Russo Brothers' show received generally poor reviews from audiences and critics, it has been renewed for another season.



READ | 'I stand with my union and colleagues': Priyanka Chopra extends support to Hollywood actors and writers' strike