Priyanka Chopra misses her 'firework' Nick Jonas, wishes fans 'happy Fourth of July' with adorable throwback photo

Priyanka Chopra is currently enjoying summertime in London but as the fourth of July celebrations took place in the United States, the actor missed her ‘firework’, husband Nick Jonas. She also wished her fans on the occasion of American Independence Day.

Priyanka shared a throwback photo of herself and Nick calling him ‘My firework’ as they sat hand in hand. The picture was clicked at a family barbecue in 2018. In the photo, Nick can be seen wearing a shirt with colours of the American flag while Priyanka is wearing a blue and white striped attire. The couple also had their shades on. “Happy 4th of July! #throwback” she captioned the photo.

For the Fourth of July celebrations, Nick Jonas went for a baseball game in Cleveland, Ohio.

The singer shared a view of the stadium and the game on his Instagram story. Meanwhile, Priyanka, who was briefly back in the US to spend with her family, has returned to London. During her short in the US, Priyanka visited her restaurant in New York, Sona, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Ohio. She also stopped by a Target store to have a look at her newly-launched haircare product line, Anomaly.

Priyanka has been in London since last year due to work commitments. She wrapped up shooting for ‘Text For You’, a remake of the German film, ‘SMS Fur Dich’. The film features Nick in a cameo. Apart from him, the film also stars Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey and Omid Djalili.

Priyanka was last seen in the films ‘We Can Be Heroes’ opposite Pedro Pascal and ‘The White Tiger’ with Rajkumar Rao. The actor has also made her debut as an author with her memoir titled ‘Unfinished’.

Priyanka will next be seen in Amazon spy series ‘Citadel’, which also stars Richard Madden. She also has ‘The Matrix 4’, a romantic comedy with Mindy Kaling, a biopic on Ma Anand Sheela and an unscripted Amazon series tentatively titled ‘Sangeet’ in the pipeline.