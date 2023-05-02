Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala 2023 diamond necklace worth Rs 204 crores to be auctioned after event: Report

Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala 2023 diamond necklace worth Rs 204 crore

Priyanka Chopra made her Met Gala debut in the year 2017 and since then the actress has attended the event thrice. Recently the actress stole the show as she walked the red carpet with her husband Nick Jonas. The couple came hand in hand at the Met Gala 2023 and gave major couple goals. However, what caught attention was Priyanka’s shining diamond necklace which is now reported to be auctioned after the event.

Priyanka Chopra recently turned heads with her stunning outfit at Met Gala 2023. The actress was seen wearing a black thigh-high slit gown. The actress styled her pretty Valentino dress with a shiny 11.6-carat diamond necklace which was from Bulgari. The actress also shared a picture of her beautiful necklace on her Instagram story and wrote, “Spectacular craftsmanship @bulgari Laguna Blu diamond” and added a red heart.

Now, according to a tweet that is now going viral, Priyanka Chopra’s Bulgari Laguna Blu diamond necklace is worth a whopping $25 million (Rs 204 crore approx.) and is said to be auctioned after the event. The Tweet read, “The tweet read. " Her $25 million @Bulgariofficial necklace is going to be auctioned off after #MetGala @priyankachopra.”

Priyanka Chopra was not the only Indian who graced the Met Gala 2023. Alia Bhatt made her debut in a stunning white gown that had 100000 pearls. Natasha Poonawala and Isha Ambani also stunned at the event with their drool-worthy outfits. The theme of Met Gala 2023 is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, honoring the German Fashion designer who passed away at the age of 85 in 2019.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently seen in the American web series Citadel streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The actress will be next seen in James C. Strouse’s directional Love Again wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Sam Heughan. The American movie is all set to release on May 12.