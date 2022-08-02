Search icon
Priyanka Chopra meets Ukrainian refugees in Poland, talks about 'devastating reality of war'

Priyanka Chopra recently met Ukrainian refugees who were forced to leave Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, in Poland.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 02:13 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra meets Ukrainian refugees in Poland, talks about 'devastating reality of war'
Credit: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Bollywood-Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra recently met Ukrainian refugees who were forced to leave Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. The actress, who has been associated with UNICEF for almost a decade and a half, is currently in Poland where she met these refugees.

The actress took to Instagram and shared a video and wrote, "The invisible wounds of war are the ones we don’t usually see on the news. Yet, they were so evident to me today as started day 1 of my @unicef mission in Warsaw. 2/3 of Children from Ukraine have been displaced (internally and externally). This HUGE number is the devastating reality of a war where 90% of the people crossing the border are women and children. 70% of those who have fled, crossed the border into Poland, and large government-supported Reception Centres have been set up to make the transition as easy as possible."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

She added, "@unicef responded to this emergency by setting up Blue Dot Centres in 11 locations across Poland and 37 across the region together with @refugees.The Blue Dot Centers play a very necessary role, and in many ways are a rare safe haven for women and especially the children. They offer so much…. Access to important, relevant information, mental health support, providing mother and baby areas to allow them much-needed privacy, and play areas, which are so critical for kids who come from conflict situations to be able to feel a sense of normalcy. It is predominantly staffed by Ukrainians including many who have also fled the war themselves."

The actress shared a  number of photos and videos on her Instagram stories. She mentioned, "The situation in Ukraine is far from over... it is one of the largest human displacement crisis` in the world, both in size and scale! Please follow along for an intimate glimpse into the lives of the people directly affected by this war.@unicef."

Priyanka's post has garnered several likes and comments. Many hailed Priyanka for her support. "God bless you Priyanka. Thank you for extending your support," a social media user commented."Your support means a lot," another one wrote. On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people`s republics requested help in defending themselves. Ukraine has accused Russia of atrocities and brutality against civilians since its invasion and said it has identified more than 10,000 possible war crimes. Russia denies targeting civilians. (With inputs from ANI)

