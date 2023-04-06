Priyanka Chopra lost many films after she denied doing certain scenes, reveals mother Madhu Chopra

Credit: Dr Madhu/Instagram

Bollywood and Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra, who is busy promoting her film Citadel in India, has been making headlines for various reasons. Now, the actress’ mother Madhu Chopra talked about her career and revealed that she lost films because she refused to do certain scenes.

Priyanka Chopra made her acting debut with the Tamil movie Thamizhan (2002) after becoming Miss World in 2000. He started her Bollywood career with the film The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003). While speaking to Josh Talks Asha, she said, “Both, she (Priyanka) and I were new to the film industry and the beauty industry. So, it was like one blind man leading another blind man. I had studied law and knew finance. So, I used to oversee her legal matter though she had good lawyers. I also overlooked her finances because I had knowledge. I had to be with her everywhere, be it narrations or meetings.”

She added, "One day we decided that she will not have any meetings, she will not go out anywhere, she will not fraternize after 7-7.30 in the evening. She stood firm on this decision. Aur fir kya karegi, kya nahi karegi, tehzeeb-tameez ke dayare ke andar, vo usne nahi kiye (she did not do what she was not comfortable with)... She lost many films because she refused to do some scenes which she thought are not worth it."

She also mentioned that Priyanka always had the option of choosing another career. For the unversed, in March, PC talked about the reason behind leaving India at Armchair Expert, and said, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.”

The actress further revealed that when she was shooting for her movie Saat Khoon Maaf, she was spotted by Anjula Acharia of Desi Hits in a music video and then called the actress to ask if she would be interested in a music career in the US. The actress further added, “This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn't want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn't feel like I wanted to do it. So when this music thing came I was like ‘fu** it I am going to America."

Read|Tiger vs Pathaan: Siddharth Anand in talks to direct Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer YRF Spy Universe film