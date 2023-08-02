Priyanka Chopra looks for supermoon with daughter Malti Marie in adorable pics, fans call them ‘cutest’

Priyanka Chopra shares an adorable picture with her daughter Malti Marie looking for the supermoon.

Priyanka Chopra is quite active on Instagram. The actress recently shared pictures in a bikini from her recent beach vacation and left fans mesmerized. Now, the actress has shared an adorable pic with her daughter Malti Marie.

On Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra dropped an adorable pic holding her daughter Malti Marie in her hands and looking towards the supermoon. The actress was seen wearing a white sports bra which she paired with white joggers and a matching jacket. On the other hand, Malti was seen donning a pink jacket and pointing toward the moon. Priyanka couldn’t stop adoring her daughter in the ‘cute’ pictures.

On Tuesday (August 1), the world witnessed a rare celestial event- the supermoon. On this night, the size of the moon appears to be bigger and Priyanka Chopra was seen showing her fascination for the phenomenon in her latest Instagram post.

Netizens were awestruck with the ‘cutest mother-daughter duo’ photos. One of the comments read, “The most beautiful mummy and baby.” Another wrote, “you are holding the supermoon in your hands.” Another commented, “so adorable.” Another fan commented, “Queen and princess.”

Priyanka Chopra who is married to Hollywood singer Nick Jonas embraced motherhood last year. The actress welcomed her daughter in January last year and the baby girl was born through surrogacy.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra impressed fans with her action-packed avatar in the American web series Citadel where she essayed the role of a spy. The actress also garnered praise for her performance in the movie Love Again and is currently busy shooting for her upcoming movie Heads of State with John Cena and Idris Elba. The actress was also a part of Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Lee Zara, however, if reports are to be believed, the actress opted out of the movie due to her work commitments.

