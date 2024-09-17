Twitter
Mukesh Ambani, daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant’s video goes viral, sparks online debate

'Gautam Gambhir-led coaching staff has different style but...': Rohit Sharma ahead of IND vs BAN Test

Abhishek Banerjee puts audience's love over critics' praise: 'Critical appreciation se pet nahi bharta' | Exclusive

PM Modi to visit US from Sep 21 to 23 for Quad and UN summits

Priyanka Chopra kisses Nick Jonas as Malti Marie closes her eyes; see more family pics from singer's London concert

Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra kisses Nick Jonas as Malti Marie closes her eyes; see more family pics from singer's London concert

Nick Jonas' most recent concert took place on his birthday at the London arena, where Priyanka Chopra was crowned Miss World in 2000.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 17, 2024, 08:24 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Priyanka Chopra kisses Nick Jonas as Malti Marie closes her eyes; see more family pics from singer's London concert
Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie/Instagram
    Nick Jonas celebrated his 32nd birthday on Monday, September 16, as he set the stage on fire with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas at the Jonas Brothers' concert at the O2 arena in London. The singer was joined by his actress-wife Priyanka Chopra and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka shared their family photos from the concert on her Instagram.

    In her first post, the Fashion actress penned a birthday wish for Nick and shared a few photos from behind the scenes at the concert. She wrote, "Happiest birthday to the best husband and dad. You make all our dreams come true everyday...we love you @nickjonas."

    Sharing second set of photos from the concert, the actress shared that this was the same venue where she was crowned Miss World in 2000. In the first photo, Priyanka and Nick were seen sharing a kiss while Malti closed her eyes. In the next few pics, Malti was seen wearing pink-coloured headphones on the stage with Nick.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

    Along with the pictures, Priyanka wrote, "Monday nights should not be so much fun. Also story time: I was crowned Miss World at this arena 24 years ago. It was called the Millennium Dome back then. I’ll never forget my little 18 year old, excited, nervous and competitive self, trying to look and be the best I could be. A memory I will never forget from November 30th 2000 is the feeling of balancing on pencil heels with a gorgeous Hemant Trivedi dress that was falling off the entire evening because my body tape would not stay on, as I was sweating so much from nerves. Hence if you google the pictures, after I win, I look like I’m doing a namaste in gratitude but I’m actually desperately trying to keep my dress up. Clearly I survived and it was all well at the end."

    "To be back here watching my husband and his brothers perform with my daughter, family and friends is such a full circle. Life has been good. Gratitude", Chopra concluded her post.

