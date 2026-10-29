Priyanka Chopra keeps Karwa Chauth for Nick Jonas, flaunts 'Piya ke naam ki' mehndi

Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated Karwa Chauth and shared glimpses of her special day through photos and videos on social media.

Actress Priyanka Chopra fulfils her duty as a pativarta patni and observes the Karwa Chauth fast for her husband, singer, composer, and actor Nick Jonas. On her Instagram, PC dropped pics from the festivities, flaunting her love for Nick, inked in henna mehndi, with the caption, "Piya ke naam ki. Happy Karwa Chauth to all those celebrating." In another pic, Priyanka is seen curiously waiting for the moon to break her fast. She posted the pic with the caption, "The question is, will the chashi work?" In another pic of her, she expressed her anticipation and wrote, "When will this moon come out?"

The Mary Kom actress also shared a video where Nick is seen enjoying his dad-time with little Malti Marie Jonas. At last, she dropped the pic post-puja, with Priyanka and Nick dressed in traditional Indian wear. Sharing the moment, PC proudly declared, "Ok, I'm filmy every year."

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Priyanka is married to American singer Nick Jonas, has often shared glimpses of her efforts to keep her traditions alive even in a foreign country and makes sure to keep daughter Malti Marie connected to Indian traditions and festivities. Earlier, the actress offered a glimpse of the family's Dussehra celebrations at their Los Angeles home. The celebrations included Pooja, Shivling Abhishek and Havan, along with Kanya Pujan, during which Nick was seen washing Malti's feet. Malti was dressed in an ivory outfit and wore a red scarf bearing the words “Jai Mata Di”. In an earlier video shared on social media, the actress was seen teaching Malti a verse from the Durga Saptashati. The little one attempted to repeat the Sanskrit prayer, “Sarva Mangala Mangalye...”, as her mother guided her through the shloka.

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On the work front, PC will soon be making her comeback in Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, opposite Mahesh Babu. The mega adventure is scheduled for a 2027 release.