Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor send across virtual hugs to birthday girl Alia Bhatt

Headlines

Watch: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati home

Pakistan reclaim No 1 ODI ranking despite India winning Asia Cup final

Wordle 821 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 18

Vicky Kaushal drops adorable photo of hugging his 'cuteipaai' mother, fans call them 'the cutest'

Rohit Sharma gives key injury updates on Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer ahead of Australia ODI series

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati home

Pakistan reclaim No 1 ODI ranking despite India winning Asia Cup final

Wordle 821 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 18

Foods to avoid before sleeping

10 fruits that you should not eat after dinner

6 times when Deepika Padukone set major fashion goals in bodycon outfits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Asia Cup 2023: India wins 8th Asia Cup title; bags biggest ever victory in ODI history | IND VS SL

Asia Cup 2023: Siraj's six-wicket spell against Sri Lanka rewrites history, know about records broken

Watch: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati home

Vicky Kaushal drops adorable photo of hugging his 'cuteipaai' mother, fans call them 'the cutest'

Kolkata court issues arrest warrant against Zareen Khan in 2018 cheating case

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor send across virtual hugs to birthday girl Alia Bhatt

Wishes pour in for Alia Bhatt on her birthday

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 15, 2019, 08:56 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Alia Bhatt celebrated her 26th birthday today and a string of celebrities wished her a year full of love and happiness on her special day. Wishing his "sunshine' on her birthday, Alia's father, Mahesh Bhatt, took to his Instagram account and shared an adorable throwback video, where he can be seen sharing some precious father daughter moments with baby Alia.

In the clip features Mahesh talking on the phone while baby Alia plays happily seated on his belly. "Some memories do not wither with time. Happy birthday, Alia," he captioned it the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 on

In another post, Mahesh shared a picture in which the father daughter duo can be seen brightly smiling and posing together. "Sunshine mixed with a bit of magic," read the picture caption.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 on

The cast of Alia's much awaited upcoming film 'Kalank', which includes Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Madhuri Dixit, celebrated her birthday by sharing a brand new poster of Roop, Alia's character from the film.

Vicky kaushal, Alia's 'Raazi' co-star, also extended his wishes for the actor and taking to his Insta story, posted a picture of her, seemingly from the sets of Raazi and wrote, "Happy Birthday Aalia".

Katrina Kaif also wished the actor by posting a fabulous picture of Alia on her Insta story and wrote, "Happy birthday Alu, may you rise to greater and greater heights."
In 'Koffee With karan' season 5, Alia Bhatt has mentioned that Katrina is her gym buddy.


Posting a heartfelt message for her co-actor, Sonam Kapoor posted a picture on her Insta story, where she can be seen posing with the birthday girl and wrote, "Happy birthday dear Alia Bhatt, you are classy sassy and kind. That's more important than all the talent in the world, which you have in spades. All my love."

"Happy birthday beautiful," Priyanka Chopra wrote in her Insta Story.

Sara Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, costume designer Masaba Gupta and Abujani Sandeep Khosla, and Fashion maestro Manish Malhotra also extended their warm wishes for the actor.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 on

Alia Bhatt's mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt also shared sweet posts.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan) on

Alia Bhatt, who made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year' in 2012, has become every one's favourite with her phenomenal performances in films like 'Highway', 'Udta Punjab', 'Dear Zindagi' and 'Raazi'. Alia celebrated her birthday with her family and close friends at her residence in Mumbai last night. From Karan Johar to Ayan Mukerji to Pooja Bhatt to Ranbir Kapoor, many celebrities were spotted at her birthday bash.

She will be next seen in Karan Johar's 'Kalank.' With a star-studded cast of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt, this period drama set in the 1940s India, is definitely going to take you on an unforgettable journey.

Apart from 'Kalank' Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji's upcoming fantasy drama 'Brahmastra,' which will also feature Ranbir kapoor in the pivotal role.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Meet brothers who became ‘India’s youngest CEOs’ aged 10, 12; now work for…

    Watch: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati home

    IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final: India call SRH star as back-up for doubtful all-rounder

    'Pagal hai kya?': Rohit Sharma leaves fans in suspense with humorous reply to Shubman Gill ahead of Asia Cup final

    Ranveer Singh's reaction to Deepika Padukone kissing Shah Rukh Khan on his cheek has a Jawan connection

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

    Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

    Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

    Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE