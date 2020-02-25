Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif reminisce their 17 years of friendship during recent meet

On Sunday before heading back to the US, Priyanka Chopra Jonas visited Katrina Kaif's house to spend time with her good friend. People were waiting for them to share photos from their meet and they weren't disappointed. PeeCee on meeting Katrina was showered with products from Kaif's beauty line Kay Beauty By Katrina. Both posed for a cute selfie holding the makeup products and smiling for the camera.

In the photo, Priyanka is seen looking beautiful in a white outfit with dark red lips. She happily posed with Katrina, who looked simply the best in a monochrome outfit. The Bharat actor posted the photo with a caption stating, "A little makeup party #kaybeauty @priyankachopra .... from our kathak days at Guruji s .... till now it’s always a blast with u @kaybykatrina"

Check it out below:

PeeCee commented on Katrina's post by writing, "That’s almost 17 years! Adore u and so proud of u." To which Katrina replied, "love you". Even Anushka Sharma left a 'heart emoji' on Katrina's post.

On the other hand, Chopra also shared the same photo on her Instagram story with a caption stating, "Thank you @katrinakaif for all my @kaybykatrina goodies!! They are amazing! So proud of you!"

Take a look:

Priyanka and Katrina have always shared a cordial relationship and even praised each other on their social media pages. Katrina had also revealed that there was no bad blood between Priyanka and her after she replaced former in Salman Khan starrer Bharat. In the Hindi dubbed version of Baywatch, PeeCee even mentions Katrina's name.