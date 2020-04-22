Priyanka Chopra Jonas to donate 10,000 footwears to healthcare workers fighting coronavirus in India

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra has announced that she is going to donate 10,000 pairs of footwear to healthcare professionals across India who are on the frontline fighting the novel coronavirus.

The help will reach medical workers in Kerela, Maharashtra, Haryana, and Karnataka. Speaking about the donations, in a press statement, Priyanka said, "Healthcare professionals across the country are our true superheroes, working every day to ensure our safety and fighting for us on the frontlines. Their courage, commitment, and sacrifices are saving innumerable lives in this global pandemic. While we cannot even imagine what’s it like to be in their shoes, we can at least help them be comfortable in them. Because of the nature of their work, it is critical for them to have easy-to-clean shoes and apparel for themselves. We are so glad to be able to offer this support and hope this helps these caregivers in the fight against this virus."

For the uninformed, Priyanka and Nick donated an undisclosed amount to 10 charities including Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES), UNICEF, Goonj, Doctors Without Borders, No Kid Hungry, and SAG-AFTRA. In a statement, the actors said, "So many people around the world need our support more than ever. It was important for Nick and I to donate to organizations that are helping low income and homeless families, helping doctors and first responders, feeding children, and of course, supporting the music & entertainment industry. They need your support too, and we would implore you to donate. No amount is too small, even if it’s $1. Together, we can make a difference."