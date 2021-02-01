If it doesn't matter to me, it's not in 'Unfinished': Priyanka Chopra

In a few days, Priyanka Chopra Jonas' book Unfinished: A Memoir will hit the stands. Talking about herself while introducing the book, the actor had penned, "'I am a product of traditional India and its ancient wisdom, and modern India and its urban bustle. My upbringing was always an amalgamation of the two Indias, and, just as much, of East and West.'" Now, during a recent interaction with Film Companion, Priyanka revealed what one can expect from Unfinished.

PeeCee stated, "I was honest about things that mattered to me and my journey right now. Which is why I mean that this is a very honest reflection of where I am at the moment. I didn't edit my book in a way that 'this is something I don't want to talk about' or 'this is something I can'. If it is true to me at the moment, it is in the book. If it doesn't matter to me, it is not in the book. It is a very honest telling of that tale."

Meanwhile, the premise of the book has been described as "Unfinished takes readers from Priyanka's childhood in India, where her grandparents raised her, and her parents­-two army doctors committed not only to their children but to their careers and philanthropy-before being sent away to boarding school at an early age; through her formative teenage years in the US living with extended family in the Midwest (Cedar Rapids and Indianapolis), Queens, and suburban Boston, where she endured bouts of racism; to her return to India, where she unexpectedly won the national and global beauty pageants (Miss India and Miss World) that launched her acting career."

It further read as "Readers looking for a glimpse into what it takes to succeed in the massive Indian film industry will find it here, and they'll also find an honest account of the challenges Priyanka faced navigating her career, both in India and Hollywood. The result is a book that is warm, funny, sassy, inspiring, bold, and rebellious. Just like Priyanka herself."