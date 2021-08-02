Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks classy in white, shares stunning photos on Instagram

It's no secret that Priyanka Chopra, our 'Desi Girl,' never ceases to wow us with her stunning photographs. She uses social media to provide glimpses of her day, shoots and treats netizens to random photographs of her roaming around the United Kingdom.

Priyanka recently took to her Instagram and posted two photos of her in a beautiful white outfit. The actress can be seen glaring into the camera in one picture and looking on the side in the other. Her tattoo which she dedicated to her father which says ‘daddy’s lil girl’ is also visible in the photographs. She completed her look with an elegant neckpiece, earrings, and rings. With a messy bun hairstyle, the actress looks gorgeous.

On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra shared a hot selfie of herself on Instagram. Priyanka is seen in the photo wearing a white top and crimped hair as she poses sensuously for the camera. She captioned the photo with a heart emoji and wrote, “#selfiemode #citadel.

Reacting to her photo, Nick Jonas wrote, “You’re hot,” in the comment section. He also added a lovestruck emoji.

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra is presently filming her forthcoming web series 'Citadel' in London, alongside Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. She's also working on the next edition of the Matrix trilogy as well as an American film called 'Text For You'.

She appeared in Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav's film 'The White Tiger,' as well as Shonali Bose's 'The Sky is Pink,' starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.