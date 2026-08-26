Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan pay heartfelt tributes to Dolly Parton: 'You're never going anywhere'

Dolly Parton was an iconic American country singer, songwriter, actress and philanthropist who died aged 80 on August 25, 2026. Known for hits such as Jolene and 9 to 5, she became one of country music’s most influential and beloved figures, inspiring generations of artists.

Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor remembered legendary singer Dolly Parton following her death at the age of 80. Paying tribute to the singer, the two actresses shared clips, quotes and tributes that celebrated the country music icon's vibrant personality and enduring legacy. Priyanka shared a clip of Dolly from an earlier interview. Along with the video, she wrote, "You're never going anywhere...forever with us... rest in peace #DollyParton." Kareena, meanwhile, shared multiple posts remembering the late singer. In one, she shared a picture of Dolly alongside the words, "My Girl Love you forever You Diva."

In another tribute, Kareena shared a quote attributed to Dolly that read, "The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you got to put up with the rain." She captioned the post, "Ufff Queen things." Kareena also shared another picture of Dolly with a quote about creating a legacy that inspires others to dream, learn, do more and become more. She wrote, "Leader forever." Both Kareena and Priyanka's posts reflected how Dolly Parton’s words and personality had resonated far beyond her music.

For the uninitiated, Dolly Parton passed away on August 25 at the age of 80. The news of her death was announced by her nephew Bryan Seaver, who had also served as her head of security for more than two decades. Seaver shared an emotional video on Dolly's official social media account, revealing the news on behalf of the Parton and Owens families.

Dolly Parton was born in 1946 in Tennessee and rose from humble beginnings to become one of the most celebrated figures in American music and entertainment. Her career produced some of the most recognisable songs in music history, including Jolene, 9 to 5 and I Will Always Love You. Beyond music, Dolly successfully ventured into acting, producing, business and television. She starred in films including 9 to 5, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas and Steel Magnolias. She was equally celebrated for her philanthropy.

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