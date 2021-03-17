Priyanka Chopra hits back at journalist for questioning her qualifications to announce Oscar nominations

After ruling Bollywood for nearly 15 years, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been leaving an impressive mark in Hollywood too. The actor has gained international acclaim and has made it to the leading award shows and became a New York bestselling author with Unfinished: A Memoir. Priyanka even presented an Academy Award and Tony Award a few years. On Monday, the actor along with Nick Jonas announced the Oscar nominations for this year.

However, an Australian entertainment reporter in a now-deleted tweet quizzed about Priyanka's achievements on announcing the Academy Awards nominations for 2021. His tweet read as "No disrespect to these two but I'm not sure their contribution to the movies qualifies them to be announcing Oscar nominees."

Check out the tweet below:

Priyanka has given a befitting reply to the reporter by tweeting, "Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration @mrpford."

Take a look:

Not just internationally, on the home ground too, Priyanka has been bestowed with several accolades. She is a National Award-winning actor and producer. She has also been honoured with Padma Shri Award.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is currently shooting for her Amazon Prime Video series Citadel alongside Richard Madden. The shooting is taking place in London and the show is created by Russo Brothers.

PeeCee also has a pivotal role in Matrix 4 for which she shot in Germany. The actor's The White Tiger has been nominated at the Oscars for the Adapted Screenplay.