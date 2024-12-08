The Citadel actress dropped a series of pictures from Malti’s flight experience, a cosy mother-daughter moment, family time around the Christmas tree, and much more.

Ahead of Christmas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas spent family time with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Jonas, in New York. The actress gave a sneak peek of her ‘lil magic moment’, however, the highlight was Malti trying on press-on nails and flaunting her fashion game for the camera.

Taking to Instagram, the Citadel actress dropped a series of pictures from Malti’s flight experience, a cosy mother-daughter moment, family time around the Christmas tree, and much more. In one of the photos, she was seen laughing with Malti as she folded her hands adorned with nail extensions. Her post also enclosed an adorable video wherein Malti is having a playtime in the corridors of a hotel. “City Girl”, she captioned it as she shared the clip on Instagram stories. Take a look at her post here:

Nick, on the other hand, shared a heartwarming moment wherein the three of them dressed in casuals, are seen hugging each other. Nick placed a little kiss on her little daughter’s back. They all posed at a place decorated with Christmas trees exuding festive vibes. “6 year wedding anniversary. Moana 2. Family time. New York City. What could be better. My heart is full,” he captioned the post. For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot in December 2018 in a grand wedding. They welcomed their daughter Malti in January 2022.

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick are all set to grace the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The festival, which commenced on December 7, will see the couple participating in the ‘In Conversation’ session. Among others, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be in attendance. On the film front, Priyanka recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming sequel, Citadel 2 alongside Richard Madden.