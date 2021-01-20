Priyanka Chopra becomes 'updo' expert, poses with first copy of 'Unfinished'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is neck deep busy with the promotions of her upcoming film The White Tiger which is a Netflix original flick. Moreover, she is also gearing up for her book Unfinished: A Memoir to be published. The actor is promoting both her film and her book while saying in London. She is connecting with the world virtually and is enjoying the press junket to the fullest. Priyanka has been sharing several photos of her stylish look on her Instagram page.

On Wednesday, Priyanka posted a selfie in which she is seen wearing a teal blue top and hair tied in an updo. She completed her look with cuff and half-hooped earrings. Fresh dewy makeup and red lips nailed her perfect look out. Priyanka captioned the photo stating, "I must say, I’ve become quite the updo expert #VirtualPressJunketLife."



Priyanka also shared her lazy look wearing a grey T-Shirt and a black jacket. She is seen holding her memoir and shared the photo on her Instagram story. The actor wrote, "What's up?!"



Meanwhile, the book Unfinished traces the collection of personal essays, stories and observations by Priyanka as an actor, producer, singer and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

Priyanka has become a multifaceted personality with her forays into the various divergent of the entertainment industry.

The book is set to be out on February 9, 2021. Priyanka had also penned, "I am a product of traditional India and its ancient wisdom, and modern India and its urban bustle. My upbringing was always an amalgamation of the two Indias, and, just as much, of East and West."