Priyanka Chopra is enjoying her stay at home in time of coronavirus, courtesy hugs from Nick Jonas' pet Gino

While Bollywood has been taking precautionary measures due to coronavirus, the latest to join them is 'desi girl' Priyanka Chopra. The actress is currently staying at home and making her time worthwhile is Nick Jonas' pet dog Gino, the german shepherd.

Priyanka shared images of her and Gino sharing hugs. "Staying home during this time is the safest thing to do. @ginothegerman giving mommy hugs makes it so much better.. @Cavanaughjames," she wrote alongside the images.

Here's her post:

Currently in Los Angeles, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had recently flown down to India in order to celebrate Holi. It was Nick's first and quite a memorable Holi, considering the pop singer was part of the grand Holi celebrations organized by Isha Ambani.

Gino was Priyanka Chopra's birthday gift to Nick Jonas. The actress herself has another pet dog, a Chihuahua who goes by the name of 'Diaries of Diana'. Prior to her post with Gino, Priyanka had shared how Diana was glad to see her and Nick back.