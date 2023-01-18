Search icon
Priyanka Chopra heaps praise on Pakistan's Oscar entry Joyland, calls it 'a must watch'

Priyanka Chopra has praised Pakistani film Joyland, which is currently in contention for Oscar

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 12:56 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra heaps praise on Pakistan's Oscar entry Joyland, calls it 'a must watch'
Priyanka Chopra has praised Pakistani film Joyland

Joyland, the Pakistani film creating waves worldwide, earned another fan recently. Indian actress Priyanka Chopra praised the film on social media on Wednesday, calling it a must watch. Joyland is currently in the 10-film shortlist for the Oscars’ Best Foreign Film category, where it is competing with Indian film Chhello Show (Last Film Show).

Priyanka took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday morning, sharing a video of the film’s trailer. Alongside, the actress wrote, “#Joyland is truly a joy to watch. Bravo to the entire team for bringing this story to life. It's a must watch.” She tagged the film’s makers, director, and some members of the cast as well in her post.

Joyland follows a patriarchal family, craving for the birth of a baby boy to continue the family line. The family's youngest son, the protagonist, secretly joins an erotic dance theatre and falls for a trans woman. The film is Saim Sadiq's directorial debut. The film features an ensemble cast of Sania Saeed, Ali Junejo, Alina Khan, Sarwat Gilani, Rasti Farooq, Salmaan Peerzada and Sohail Sameer. It was released in Pakistan in November after a short ban that was later uplifted.

But Joyland isn’t the only Oscar contender from south Asia that has Priyanka’s backing. The actress recently held a private screening of the Gujarati film Chhello Show at her Los Angeles residence. Chhello Show, directed by Pan Nalin, is India’s official entry for the Oscars. Like Joyland, it is also in the Oscars short list. The final nominations will be announced next week and the awards will be given out in March.

If nominated, Joyland will be the first Pakistani film ever to get an Oscar nod. Three Indian films have been nominated in the foreign film category at the prestigious award show – Mother India, Salaam Bombay, and Lagaan.

