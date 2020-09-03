Priyanka Chopra heaps praise on 9-year-old reciting her speech

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is enjoying her 'last few summer days' in the US in her latest photos and has been spending quality time with alongside husband Nick Jonas amidst the coronavirus pandemic, recently took to micro-blogging site Twitter to heap praises on a 9-year old , who decided to be PeeCee for a day.

In the video, the little girl can be seen seated comfortably and reciting excerpts from Priyanka's old interviews and speeches with confidence. The girl begins by introducing herself and then goes on to recite The Sky Is Pink actor's speeches from the last couple of years, which she had memorised.

The little one's mother shared the video on Twitter with the caption, "My 9 year old just loves Priyanka Chopra. Kids grow really fast and these days have a mind of their own."

This tweet and the little girl expressing herself through PeeCee's words caught the actor's attention, who immediately took to her verified Twitter account and responded to the mother's original tweet.

Priyanka wrote, "''There are moments that make you want to hit pause and finding this video was one of them. To hear this little girl so assertively recite excerpts from old speeches of mine was really cool and humbling. Shivani, thank you for sharing! (1/2)''."

In another tweet, Priyanka added that she would someday like to meet the little girl. PeeCee wrote, ''Lots of love to you and your beautiful little girl...I have no doubt her future is bright. I look forward to meeting her someday. (2/2)''.

On the work front, Priyanka is all set to star in Keanu Reeves' Hollywood action movie 'Matrix 4'.

However, the actor hasn't made any announcements regarding her upcoming projects closer home.