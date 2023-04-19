Priyanka Chopra says she has 'slowed down' after daughter Malti's birth: 'My whole life isn't my work now' | Exclusive

Priyanka Chopra with daughter Malti

In January 2022, Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas became parents to a girl, whom they named Malti Marie. Since then, Priyanka and Nick have both taken time off to devote some time to parenthood before returning to work recently. In a recent interaction, Priyanka spoke about how her priorities have changed since she became a mother.

Priyanka was in Mumbai earlier this month to promote her show Citadel. This marked Malti’s first visit to India as she accompanied her parents on the short trip to her mom’s home country. Talking to us about how motherhood has changed her attitude towards work, Priyanka said, “My hours have reduced, they have changed. Now, if I have a break, I go home. I don’t work every day now. I take off time now, like I don’t work weekends anymore. I like spending time at home. So in a way, the priorities have definitely changed. I have slowed down. I took a year off after finishing Citadel and after Malti came into our lives so that I could spend time with her and take care of. We wanted to bond as a family.”

The actress added that now Malti is old and healthy enough that Nick and her can resume work and take her along. “She is now at that stage and healthy enough where we can travel with her,” said Priyank, adding, “Like I brought her to India now. But yes, priorities do change. And I have seen in my life that I have begun to approach work in a more controlled manner. My whole life is not my work anymore.”

However, Priyanka also said that this change had begun, to some extent, even before Malti’ birth. She said, “That change happened before Malti too. I had slowed down the pace of my running. When you have solid ground beneath your feet, you don’t feel like running. I am very grateful that my foundation is that strong now.”

Priyanka will be next seen in Citadel, a sci-fi spy thriller that also stars Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. The first two episodes of the six-episode show will premiere on Prime Video on April 28.