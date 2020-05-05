Priyanka Chopra has her in-house 'Pretty Pretty Princess ⁣Glam' themed Met Gala, here's who styled her look

Met Gala 2020 has been officially cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis across the globe. Due to this, several celebrities have been taking a trip down memory lane and sharing their iconic red carpet moments on their social media pages. But, on the other hand, Priyanka Chopra Jonas decided to have her very own Met Gala at her home in Los Angeles. The actor was styled by none other than her niece Sky Krishna.

Priyanka took to her Instagram page and shared a few photos in which she is seen getting ready for her in-house Met Gala. In the photos, the actor is seen wearing a denim dress with hair tied in a top bun. Her niece placed a little crown on her head and also helped her apply makeup in the cutest way.

PeeCee captioned her post stating, "First Monday in May ⁣This year’s theme: Pretty Pretty Princess ⁣Glam and creative direction by @sky.krishna - @divya_jyoti".

Check out the photos below:

Editor-in-chief of Vogue Anna Wintour released a statement on Met Gala being cancelled. It read as "Today is, of course, the first Monday in May, a day that for me is typically the busiest and the most exciting of the year. But this year, instead of standing on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum welcoming guests to a gala, I’ll be at home like most of you."

Talking about Priyanka, she has been in lockdown at her LA home with husband and singer Nick Jonas.