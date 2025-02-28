When asked about Priyanka Chopra referring to a six-year relationship that ended in heartbreak in a previous interview, Madhu Chopra said she wasn’t sure what or who her daughter was referring to.

Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra, in a latest interview, did not hold back while talking not only about her daughter's career but also her personal life. Madhu Chopra shared how Priyanka Chopra avoids letting negativity into her life and is a lot like her late father, Ashok Chopra, in that aspect. Madhu Chopra, without taking any names, revealed that Priyanka Chopra has only ever cut ties with one person in her life and that they 'deserved' it.

In an interview with Lehren Retro, Madhu Chopra looked back on Priyanka Chopra's dating history, sharing that she isn't aware of who her daughter was referring to when speaking about a ‘heartbreak’ in an earlier interview.

Sharing how Priyanka Chopra deals with any negativity that comes her way, Madhu Chopra said, "She can handle all kinds of situations, but she also has an opposite side to her personality. If she dislikes someone… Cut, cut, cut. This only happens when the relationship is irreparable. It’s happened only once, where the relationship was irreparable, and he deserved it. But I haven’t seen this happen otherwise."

When asked about Priyanka Chopra referring to a six-year relationship that ended in heartbreak in a previous interview, Madhu Chopra said she wasn’t sure what Priyanka was referring to.

Madhu Chopra further revealed how she always tried to stand by her daughter during 'bad relationships'. "Every relationship is for the better or the worse… She never showed that she was suffering. She was working 24/7. If dad was around, perhaps she would’ve spoken to him, but she doesn’t really tell me these things," she said.

