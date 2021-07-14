Priyanka Chopra has adorable reaction to brother Siddharth Chopra, rumoured girlfriend Neelam Upadhyaya's romantic pics

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ brother, Siddharth Chopra is rumoured to be dating south actress Neelam Upadhyaya. The duo has been snapped together and has also made a few public appearances with each other, however, they have not made their relationship official yet.

Recently, Siddharth celebrated his 32nd birthday and was wished by Neelam in an adorable and romantic post. Neelam shared mushy pictures with Siddharth where the two can be seen hugging each other. She also shared throwback photos of Siddharth from his childhood.

While sharing the photos, Neelam called Siddharth her ‘sunshine in human form’. While quoting Maza Dohta, she wrote, “There are some feelings you will never find words for; you will learn to name them after the ones who gave them to you #happybirthdayboo.”

Reacting to the post, Priyanka Chopra dropped emojis of fire, clapping hands and lovestruck in the comment section. Siddharth also dropped lovestruck and hug emojis. Fans also wished Siddharth on his special day and many called the pictures special. “Heart warming pics,” wrote, one user while another commented, “Such cute pictures. A happy birthday to him.”

Earlier, Siddharth Chopra was in a relationship with Ishita Kumar. The two even had their Roka done, however, the wedding was later called off.

Priyanka also shared an adorable throwback photo with her baby brother where the two can be seen taking a dip in the sea. In another photo, Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra and Siddharth can be seen standing outside a restaurant and next to a board that read, “Deares Sid, Happy Birthday! We know there is not much you love here than food. We love you, Nick + Didi.”

Priyanka Chopra made headlines this week when she attended the recently concluded Wimbledon finals. She was snapped at the event with her friend Natasha Poonawalla as they enjoyed the match in the VIP box along with the royals.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently in London shooting for a web series titled ‘Citadel’. She also has the next installment of the Matrix franchise and an American film, ‘Text For You’ in the pipeline.