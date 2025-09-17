‘Priyanka Chopra had bad skin, was big...’: Prahlad Kakkar makes shocking revelation about PeeCee, her early Bollywood days

Prahlad Kakkar revealed the struggles Priyanka Chopra faced early in her career and praised her fearless decision to restart in Hollywood, calling her global journey remarkable.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has built a name for herself in both Bollywood and Hollywood, but her journey to global success wasn’t easy. While Indian fans wait eagerly for her Bollywood comeback, the road she took to get here was full of hurdles.

Ad filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar, in a conversation with Vickey Lalwani, revisited Priyanka’s early years, including her win at the 2000 Femina Miss India pageant and her Miss World crown. Speaking about her initial struggles, he said, “Priyanka had huge disadvantages at that time. First, she was dark. Second, she had a bad skin. And she still does. Okay, so her skin had to be actually made up and covered. And then she was a strong-looking girl. She lost a lot of weight to look like the way she did in Dostana. She looked like a million dollars in Dostana. I mean, there’s no question about it. She had to work damn hard at it because she’s not a delicate-looking girl. She’s a big-boned girl. So you don’t, you’re not just losing weight on your flesh. You’re also having to deal with a skeleton.”

Kakkar also pointed out how Priyanka made a bold choice to move abroad once Bollywood started sidelining her, claiming she was ‘too old to play young heroines’. Admiring her courage, he added, “You are getting big roles, you are getting parts, you are not top of the line anymore, and you decide, f**k it, I am going to restart my career again. How many people can do that?”

Today, Priyanka stands as one of the most successful crossovers from India to the West. Currently, she is celebrating her husband, American singer Nick Jonas’ 33rd birthday. On the work front, she is gearing up for her much-awaited return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s upcoming project.