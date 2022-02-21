Priyanka Chopra goes on a drive with husband Nick Jonas, calls it her 'favorite kind of Sunday'

There is no doubt about the fact that Priyanka Chopra must be completely busy with spending time and taking care of her baby she welcomed via surrogacy.

Days after welcoming the baby, Priyanka was seen going on a drive with her husband Nick Jonas. She took to Instagram and shared a photo which she captioned as ‘favourite kind of Sunday’

The couple welcomed a baby via surrogacy and released a statement requesting privacy because of the same.

The post read "We are overjoyed to confirm we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thankyou so much."

Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur`s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, PeeCee revealed her baby plans with Nick as she told that children are indeed "a big part" of their "desire for the future" and added, "By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.”

When the interviewer pointed out that the two celebrities lead a very busy life, Priyanka's cheeky reply to the international publication will leave you in splits. The actress replied, "No, we’re not too busy to practice." She even mentioned that the couple would be okay to slow down once a child enters their life.

Speaking upon the separation rumours which had surfaced when the global superstar deleted the last name of husband Nick Jonas from her Instagram profile, she said, "It’s a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that’s behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate. It’s just a professional hazard…. Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don’t think it needs that.”