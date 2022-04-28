Priyanka Chopra gives sneak peek at her wardrobe full of trendy shoes, long boots

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave a sneak peek of her exquisite wardrobe, and it is full of long boots, trendy shoes, and sneakers. The Mary Kom actress shared a carousel post on her Instagram where she is promoting her haircare brand.

Chopra clicked these pictures after a hair wash, and she posted a selfie, flashing her lengthy locks. In another photo, she took a mirror selfie which also captured her wardrobe and it is one dreamy collection of footwear. Priyanka posted these pictures with the caption, "That freshly washed @anomalyhaircare feeling. Can’t keep my hands out of my hair!"

Here's the post

Priyanka Chopra and her father, Ashok Chopra, were quite close. After a lengthy fight with cancer, Priyanka's father passed away on June 10, 2013. Priyanka often shares late’s photos to keep his memory alive. Priyanka recently shared a childhood photo of herself and her father on Instagram.

In the photo, baby Priyanka can be seen in her father's loving arms. The picture was made even more precious by the duo's innocent smile. Priyanka captioned the photo, "Daddy's lil girl. #justthetwoofus," she added. In honour of her beloved father, Priyanka has a tattoo that reads 'Daddy's lil girl.'

Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas have named their newborn daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. According to a fresh report, their child was delivered on January 15 at a hospital in San Diego. According to a TMZ report, the child's name is Malti Marie. Malti was born shortly after 8 p.m., according to the birth certificate, as per the article. Malti is a Sanskrit word that translates to small fragrant flowerm or moonlight. Marie is derived from the Latin stella maris, which means sea star. It also has a biblical name, as it is the French translation of Mary, Jesus' mother.