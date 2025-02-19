PeeCee shared a close-up selfie where she can be seen resting her hand while tilting her head and looking passionately into the camera.

Global star Priyanka Chopra never misses a chance to impress her fans with social media posts. The Desi Girl took to her Instagram to share a stunning selfie where she seemed to be inspired by Bollywood diva Urmila Matondkar.

PeeCee shared a close-up selfie where she can be seen resting her hand while tilting her head and looking passionately into the camera. She sported a casual yet stylish look, wearing a gray top with matching joggers and white sneakers, with her hair tied in a messy bun.

Adding to the Rangeela vibe, Priyanka captioned the picture, "Channeling my inner @urmilamatondkarofficial," and even played the song 'Mangta Hai Kya' from the 1995 classic film 'Rangeela' in the background.

Just a day before, Priyanka took fans on a nostalgic trip as she shared a series of adorable childhood pictures in a 15-slide carousel post. The pictures showcased her childhood memories, from cute haircuts to family vacations, giving fans a glimpse of her early life.

One of the most talked-about pictures was from her baby steps into Bollywood--a newspaper clipping of the mahurat shot of a shelved film Asar with Ajay Devgn and the legendary Dilip Kumar.

Sharing the clipping, she wrote, "Baby steps into movies... Paper clipping my grandma saved of the mahurat of a shelved film called Asar with @ajaydevgn and the late Yusuf sahib approx 2002."

Meanwhile, the actress will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's tentatively titled 'SSB29' alongside Mahesh Babu. The film is written by Vijayendra Prasad and directed by Rajamouli. Further details about the cast are still under wraps. Apart from this, the 'Anuja' movie, which is produced by her recently made it to the Oscars 2025 nomination list in the 'Live Action Short' category.

