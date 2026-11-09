Priyanka Chopra gets brutally trolled for 'eating non-veg' on Diwali, netizens ask 'aise time pe prawns kon khata hai?'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas dropped inside pics from her Diwali celebrations. One pic of her enjoying prawns irked netizens.

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas dropped pics from her Diwali celebrations at her home with her husband Nick Jonas and family in Los Angeles. The carousel post went viral in no time, but one pic from the post caught netizens' attention, and the Mary Kom actress has found herself on the receiving end of social media criticism. In the questionable pic, PC is seen posing while eating prawns. Netizens instantly slammed the presence of non-vegetarian food at her festive gathering. Earlier, Priyanka took to her social media account to share a series of pictures from her Diwali celebrations at her US home, highlighting the vibe, decor, herself, and food.

Netizens slammed Priyanka for eating non-veg food

In a picture, Priyanka was seen eating non-vegetarian food. Netizens immediately took to the comments section of her post and questioned Priyanka over serving non-vegetarian dishes during Diwali. The comments read, "My favourite diva suddenly nothing is going well, the outfit, the jewellery and the hairdo, suddenly everything is going wrong, for the first time." Another read, "Non-veg in Diwali", "In Diwali, non-veg nooo." One of the users wrote, "How can someone eat non-veg on Diwali", "Why candle Why not diyas", "You are eating non-veg on Diwali." Meanwhile, Priyanka has often spoken through her celebrations about keeping her Indian traditions alive while living abroad. The actress has regularly incorporated Indian rituals and festivals into her family life with Nick and Malti.

During Dussehra, Priyanka shared moments from the celebrations at her Los Angeles home that included puja, havan and Kanya Pujan. In one of the pics, Nick is seen washing Malti's feet as part of the ritual, with the little girl dressed in an ivory outfit and wearing a red scarf carrying the words "Jai Mata Di"

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Priyanka Chopra to make her comeback in India with...

On the work front, Priyanka will soon be making her comeback in India with SS Rajamouli's Varanasi. The time-travelling action epic stars Mahesh Babu in the lead. Varanasi will be released on April 7, 2027.