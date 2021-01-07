Priyanka Chopra flouts COVID-19 lockdown rules in London by visiting salon

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been caught on camera in London apparently breaking the British capital's strict new COVID-19 lockdown rules.

Daily Mail newspaper has revealed photographs of the 38-year-old actress - who is currently based in London while she films her next big-screen release 'Text For You' - as she entered a hair salon in the posh Notting Hill district on Wednesday evening.

According to the report, Priyanka entered the salon - owned by the celebrity hairstylist Josh Wood - just before 5 o'clock on Wednesday along with her mother Madhu, an assistant and pet dog. Half an hour later, police officers were seen arriving at the venue to ask the customers to leave the salon.

Personal care facilities like hair salons and beauty salons have to remain closed to the public as London is currently under tier-5 coronavirus restrictions - the highest and strictest measures - meaning that it is a complete lockdown.

Since the imposition of tier-5 restrictions, the government has moved to impose fines - some up to £10,000 - and greater police enforcement of the new regulations.

Priyanka and her husband are in London while she wraps up filming for 'Text For You' - a romantic comedy.

Priyanka stars alongside Canadian superstar singer Celine Dion and a host of well-known UK actors. Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas is said to have a cameo in the film as well.