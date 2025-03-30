Priyanka Chopra has landed in Jaipur, and she is enjoying her me-time with nature and new friends in India.

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently in Jaipur, Rajasthan and dropped photos and videos from her trip to The Pink City showcasing a glimpse of a new “friend” she made. On her Instagram, Priyanka dropped Stories, sharing glimpses of her stay at the hotel. In the caption, she wrote: “Gorgeous” along with a geotag of “Jaipur, Rajasthan.” The Fashion actress then shared a video of a portrait and could be heard saying: “View from my bed. Gorgeous.”

She later shared a video of a peacock sauntering around the garden and Priyanka welcomed it by saying: “Good morning friend.” The actress did not reveal the details about her visit to The Pink City. In another Story, she dropped a cryptic message about friendship, and wrote, "I'm the friend you can cancel on. I didn't want to go anyway."

On the work front, Priyanka is working with SS Rajamouli on SSMB29. The movie stars Mahesh Babu in the lead. Touted to be a global adventure set across exotic locations, the project is being shot in Odisha. SSMB29 will mark Priyanka's return to Telugu cinema after 23 years. Her last Telugu film was P Ravi Shankar's 2002 romantic drama Apuroopam.

Nick Jonas on parenting with Priyanka Chopra

In a recent interview, Nick Jonas opened up about the joys of fatherhood while speaking to PEOPLE at JONASCON, admitting that he may feel like the “coolest" person on stage, but none of it matters when he’s at home with Malti. "She wants to play Moana and Maui with me, and that means more to me than anything else. That time with her is precious, and the fact that I’m just ‘Dad’ when I’m home means a lot," Nick Jonas added.

(With inputs from ANI)