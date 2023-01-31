Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Priyanka Chopra finally reveals daughter Malti Marie's face, netizens say 'nazar utarlu'

After keeping Malti's face hidden on social media with emojis, Priyanka revealed the face of her daughter Malti Marie on Instagram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 08:14 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra finally reveals daughter Malti Marie's face, netizens say 'nazar utarlu'
Priyanka Chopra with Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra has finally revealed her daughter Malti Marie`s face! The actor recently attended an event in Los Angeles where her husband Nick Jonas along with Kevin and Joe Jonas revealed the Hollywood Walk of Fame star. 

As Jonas brothers took the centre stage, Priyanka sat in the first row with daughter Malti Marie, cheering for them. Photos of Malti Marie have now gone viral on social media. Priyanka shared the video of her with Malti on her Instagram, and wrote, "So proud of you my love! Congratulations @jonasbrothers (red heart emoji)." 

Check them out here 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankaworlds)

As soon as PC shared the video, several netizens noticed and reacted to Malti Marie's face. A netizen wrote, "Awww got to see baby Malti M for first time! (Nazar utaarlu)" Another netizen wrote, "Malti was soooooo good." One of the users wrote, "OMG your daughter is the DNA of your husband!" Another user added, "Finally we see here." One of the netizen added, "Face revealed - best timing i guess kanhaji bless her."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in two important projects It’s All Coming Back To Me, and the series Citadel. It’s All Coming Back to Me will release in the US on February 10, 2023. The movie is based on the 2016 German film SMS fur Dich by Karoline Herfurth, Deadline reported.

While Citadel is a science fiction drama created by Russo brothers. On the Bollywood front, Priyanka is expected to start shooting for Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Jee Le Zaraa in 2023. The film will also star Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. It is an all-female road trip story. (With inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Miss Universe: A look back on Indian beauties who won the pageant
'The Boobless Babe': 28-year-old woman gets both breasts removed despite not having cancer, know her story
Pathaan: From Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's face-off to Salman Khan's epic cameo, 5 'seeti-maar' moments from the film
Sam Curran love life: Meet Isabella, stunning actress girlfriend of IPL’s most expensive player
Streaming This Week: Drishyam 2, Break Point, Dog Gone, OTT releases to binge-watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SBI CBO Recruitment Exam 2022 result out at sbi.co.in: See steps to download here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.