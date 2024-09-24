Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Sebi asks individual investors to use only UPI for up to Rs 5 lakh to...

Priyanka Chopra's film inspired this top Bollywood actress' screen name, it was suggested by Salman Khan, she is...

Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3: First phase of Mumbai's underground metro likely to be inaugurated in...; check speed, fare

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance consumer products to challenge rivals with aggressive pricing strategy ahead of festivals

New airline from Uttar Pradesh gets govt approval, set to compete with IndiGo, Air India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Sebi asks individual investors to use only UPI for up to Rs 5 lakh to...

Sebi asks individual investors to use only UPI for up to Rs 5 lakh to...

Priyanka Chopra's film inspired this top Bollywood actress' screen name, it was suggested by Salman Khan, she is...

Priyanka Chopra's film inspired this top Bollywood actress' screen name, it was suggested by Salman Khan, she is...

Jai Anmol Ambani: Luxurious cars owned by Anil Ambani’s son; check pics here

Jai Anmol Ambani: Luxurious cars owned by Anil Ambani’s son; check pics here

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's exceptional educational qualifications

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's exceptional educational qualifications

Impressive educational qualifications of Nayanthara

Impressive educational qualifications of Nayanthara

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: 5 star players likely to be released

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: 5 star players likely to be released

Jhanshi में बुजुर्ग से किया Youtuber ने Prank, Viral Video देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर भड़के लोग, फिर आई UP Police और...

Jhanshi में बुजुर्ग से किया Youtuber ने Prank, Viral Video देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर भड़के लोग, फिर आई UP Police और...

Karnataka: मौसी को बचाने के दौरान युवती की हुई मौत, Social Media ने बताया 'ऐंजल'

Karnataka: मौसी को बचाने के दौरान युवती की हुई मौत, Social Media ने बताया 'ऐंजल'

दुनिया की वो कंपनी जहां बिल्लियां करती हैं नौकरी, कंपनी की बॉस भी है Cat

दुनिया की वो कंपनी जहां बिल्लियां करती हैं नौकरी, कंपनी की बॉस भी है Cat

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Jai Anmol Ambani: Luxurious cars owned by Anil Ambani’s son; check pics here

Jai Anmol Ambani: Luxurious cars owned by Anil Ambani’s son; check pics here

From Shah Rukh promising to take care of son to Kumar Gaurav's vow to only marry her: Vijayta Pandit's bold statements

From Shah Rukh promising to take care of son to Kumar Gaurav's vow to only marry her: Vijayta Pandit's bold statements

Ajay Devgn's biggest flop film was made in Rs 100 crore, couldn't recover 10% of budget; it's not Himmatwala, Maidaan

Ajay Devgn's biggest flop film was made in Rs 100 crore, couldn't recover 10% of budget; it's not Himmatwala, Maidaan

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Priyanka Chopra's film inspired this top Bollywood actress' screen name, it was suggested by Salman Khan, she is...

Priyanka Chopra's film inspired this top Bollywood actress' screen name, it was suggested by Salman Khan, she is...

'Thunder Thighs': Meet Bollywood actress who said no to Phool Aur Kaante and Prem Qaidi, became superstar after...

'Thunder Thighs': Meet Bollywood actress who said no to Phool Aur Kaante and Prem Qaidi, became superstar after...

MAMI film festival to kickstart with over 110 films in 50 languages, it’ll begin in Mumbai on…

MAMI film festival to kickstart with over 110 films in 50 languages, it’ll begin in Mumbai on…

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra's film inspired this top Bollywood actress' screen name, it was suggested by Salman Khan, she is...

Salman Khan asked this actress to change her real name. She chose her screen name after watching Priyanka Chopra's film Anjaana Anjaani.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 24, 2024, 07:13 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Priyanka Chopra's film inspired this top Bollywood actress' screen name, it was suggested by Salman Khan, she is...
Actress whose screen name has a Priyanka Chopra connection
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

From veteran superstars Dilip Kumar (born as Muhammad Yusuf Khan) and Nargis Dutt (born as Fatima Rashid) to the current superstars Akshay Kumar (born as Rajiv Bhatia) and Sunny Deol (born as Ajay Singh Deol), various Bollywood actors have been using screen names from last many decades. Another mainstream actress, who has starred in multiple hits, is also an addition to this list.

Kiara Advani was born as Alia Advani to Jagdeep Advani, a businessman and Genevieve Jaffrey, a teacher on July 31, 1991. Before making her debut in Bollywood, she changed her name and this change has a Salman Khan connection, and as well as a Priyanka Chopra connection.

In an interview with Filmfare in 2019, Kiara said, "My name has been Kiara since my debut in 2014. I didn’t want to confuse the audience with Alia Bhatt, an established superstar. It just felt like the right thing to do - to have your own identity. Why have two Alias?". She even shared the Priyanka Chopra connection behind choosing her screen name as she continued, "The name, Kiara, was inspired from Priyanka Chopra’s movie Anjaana Anjaani, where she introduces herself as, 'Hi, I’m Kiara.' I thought, 'What a beautiful name. If I have a daughter, I’ll call her Kiara.' But before that I needed a name for myself. So, I took it on."

In an episode of the Voot’s Feet Up with the Stars Season 2 in 2019, Kiara had revealed that Salman Khan, who made a special appearance in the title song of her debut Bollywood film Fugly, suggested she should change her first name Alia before entering Bollywood. "Alia is my first name. Salman Khan suggested me to change it because of Alia Bhatt because there can’t be two actresses with the same name in Bollywood. He suggested the change, but Kiara is the name that I chose. Now even my parents have started to call me Kiara", the Kabir Singh actress said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani will be seen next in the pan-India political drama Game Changer. She will be sharing screen space with Ram Charan in the much-awaited film directed by Shankar. Though it hasn't been officially announced, Game Changer will be released on December 20 in its original Telugu language and dubbed versions in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. Kiara also has War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR and Don 3 with Ranveer Singh lined up for release next year.

READ | Ajay Devgn's biggest flop film was made in Rs 100 crore, couldn't recover 10% of budget; it's not Himmatwala, Maidaan

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Zeenat Aman recalls being 'high as a kite' after filming Dum Maaro Dum song: 'I was in no state to...'

Zeenat Aman recalls being 'high as a kite' after filming Dum Maaro Dum song: 'I was in no state to...'

Gitikka Ganju Dhar reveals working in Tanaav 2 was 'smooth as pashmina’, opens up on show’s mixed response | Exclusive

Gitikka Ganju Dhar reveals working in Tanaav 2 was 'smooth as pashmina’, opens up on show’s mixed response | Exclusive

Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3: First phase of Mumbai's underground metro likely to be inaugurated in...; check speed, fare

Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3: First phase of Mumbai's underground metro likely to be inaugurated in...; check speed, fare

Balancing Studies and Investments: How College Students Can Safely Venture into Forex Trading

Balancing Studies and Investments: How College Students Can Safely Venture into Forex Trading

This actress was linked to Mahesh Bhatt, Kabir Bedi, Danny Denzongpa, still never found love, died tragically after...

This actress was linked to Mahesh Bhatt, Kabir Bedi, Danny Denzongpa, still never found love, died tragically after...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jai Anmol Ambani: Luxurious cars owned by Anil Ambani’s son; check pics here

Jai Anmol Ambani: Luxurious cars owned by Anil Ambani’s son; check pics here

From Shah Rukh promising to take care of son to Kumar Gaurav's vow to only marry her: Vijayta Pandit's bold statements

From Shah Rukh promising to take care of son to Kumar Gaurav's vow to only marry her: Vijayta Pandit's bold statements

Ajay Devgn's biggest flop film was made in Rs 100 crore, couldn't recover 10% of budget; it's not Himmatwala, Maidaan

Ajay Devgn's biggest flop film was made in Rs 100 crore, couldn't recover 10% of budget; it's not Himmatwala, Maidaan

7 easy ways to reduce your microplastic intake at home

7 easy ways to reduce your microplastic intake at home

10 stunning pics that prove Neha Sharma's Instagram game is on point

10 stunning pics that prove Neha Sharma's Instagram game is on point

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement