Priyanka Chopra Jonas' fans seem to be miffed with her husband, singer-songwriter Nick Jonas after his recent tweet to billionaire Elon Musk.

A few days ago, Tesla head-honcho Elon Musk, who is also the richest man in the world, reacted to a Tesla Owners Silicon Valley's X post which stated that the company's profit increased in light of Donald Trump winning the US Presidential elections of 2024. Elon re-shared the tweet with the popular Jonas Brothers meme in which Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas were rotating a table when Joe Jonas entered. Elon wrote, "My, how the tables have turned."

Responding to the same, Nick shared an image of Elon Musk pointing his finger and also wrote, "Take us to the year 3000." The tweet went viral in no time and registered 27.1 million views. However, this irked the fans of Nick Jonas and Priyanka, who interpreted this tweet as Nick endorsing Elon Musk.

One user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote, "Is this a trump post?! @priyankachopra get your man." Another commented, "Priyanka get your man under control PLEASE." Another comment read, "Delete this. now. This man Musk is horrible and even if this was meant as just a joke, it’s not funny."

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot on December 1 and 2, 2018 as per Christian and Hindu traditions at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. They hosted two wedding receptions, one in Delhi and another in Mumbai. They welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas through surrogacy in January 2022.