Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra have recently rented out a property in Koregaon Park, Pune, for a monthly rental value of Rs. 2.25 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website. The property was purchased by the Chopra in August 2017 for Rs 5.6 crore.

As per the IGR property registration documents, the property rented out by Madhu and Siddharth Chopra measures 4,800 sq ft. A stamp duty payment of Rs 39,000 and registration charges of Rs 1,000 were paid. The documents show a deposit of Rs 13.5 lakh was made, with a lock-in period of 36 months for the lease. The transaction was registered in February 2025.

Accodring to Sqaure Yards, the lease agreement specifies an annual rent escalation of 5%, with the rent starting at Rs. 2.25 lakh per month and increasing to Rs. 2.73 lakh in the fifth year. Over the five-year lease term, the total rental income is expected to amount to Rs. 1.49 crore. The property has been rented out to LogicMo Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be making her comeback to Indian cinema with the action adventure drama with the filmmaker SS Rajamouli and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. The film, which is tentatively titled SSMB29 as it's Mahesh Babu's 29th film as the leading hero, has become one of the most-awaited Indian films even before its official announcement.

The former Miss World also has two Hollywood films lined up for release in 2025. The first one is the action comedy Heads of State, which also stars John Cena and Idris Elba and is directed by Ilya Naishuller. The second one is the action drama The Bluff directed by Frank E. Flowers and also featuring Karl Urban and Ismael Cruz Córdova.