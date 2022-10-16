Priyanka Chopra extends support to Malala Yousafzai after she unfollows Hasan Minhaj, writes 'he prefers petty..'

Priyanka Chopra, Malala Yousafzai, Hasan Minhaj/Instagram

Malala Yousafzai, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, received a shout-out from Priyanka Chopra after Hasan Minhaj published a video in which he made fun of her by saying that he might not follow her back on Instagram even if she does. In the video, he showed how Malala choose to stop following him right now.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Hasan Minhaj wrote, "Okay, it’s gettin’ outta hand @malala!" The video seems to be a promotion of his upcoming show and begins with the title ‘Malala claps back’.

Hasan said in the video, “On October 4th, I made a joke about Noble Peace Prize winner Malala. I said she follows me on Instagram and I don't follow her back. Then on October 5th, she retaliated (asking who is this man?). Instead of doing a runoff, she unfollowed me on Instagram. I am sorry Malala, follow me back. I don't know if I'll follow you though. I am that petty.”

Priyanka took to her Instagram and then said. She wrote, “Same girl same @malala! Guess he prefers petty over funny.”

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra has repeatedly demonstrated that she is deeply anchored in her Indian culture while being in a different country. She uploaded a shot of her hand today that had mehendi that bore her husband Nick Jonas's initials. She was seen sporting a chooda as well.

Priyanka Chopra recently met American Vice President Kamala Harris. While speaking to her, the actress said that they are daughters of India.

In her opening remarks Priyanka said, "In my home country of India, women have held the highest elected offices. From our first-twice elected Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1966 to our current president Droupadi Murmu."

"It's so baffling to me, that in this country (US) the great land of so much opportunity, so much revolution- We have not seen that final glass ceiling shattered," she continued.