Priyanka Chopra enjoys pool time in black swimwear, grooves to Aamir Khan's song

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has given a nostalgia trip as she enjoyed her pool-time with some 90's chartbuster songs, and it left her followers entertained. The Quantico actress shared a carousel post on her Instagram, where she's enjoying spending some 'me-time' in the blue while listening to some classic songs. Priyanka also shared a distilled mirror selfie wearing black swimwear, and it has added more value to her post.

Priyanka shared the post with short videos from her playlist and asked her followers to guess the songs. Chopra posted the moments with the caption, "When u get a few unexpected hours of self care. Sound ON!! Can u recognise the songs I’m listening to? Share in comments." The song included in her post are Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahi, remixed Baahon Mein Chale Aao, Neele Neele Ambar Par, remixed Bin Tere Sanam and remixed Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein.

Check out the post

As soon as she posted, many followers were quick enough to guess the song, and they also hailed Priyanka's look. A user commented, "You know what , you are so cute and beautiful . and I aIso know that you can't see my comment but maybe if you see my comment please reply to my comment bcz you can't except how big fan I'm i know I'm not your:-1 fan but I'm also not lower than you no:-1 fan."

READ: Priyanka Chopra gives sneak peek at her wardrobe full of trendy shoes, long boots

Another user added, "This woman just doesn’t age. Skin is glowing. Pure perfection." One of the user commented, "I bet they're bollywood song!" A netizen added, "Omg my all favorite songs." Another netizen added, "One is "dill hai ki maanta nahin" and one of the other "bheegi bheegi", can't recall the next......and stay safe and blessed @priyankachopra."

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in Matrix Resurrections, and she will next be seen in the series Citadel. Chopra will also star in Zoya Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.